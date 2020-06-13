Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Results within 10 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
86 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.

June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kernersville rent trends were flat over the past month

Kernersville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kernersville stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. Kernersville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kernersville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Kernersville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Kernersville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Kernersville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kernersville's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Kernersville.
    • While Kernersville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kernersville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kernersville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

