20 Apartments for rent in Holly Ridge, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
217 Lloyd Street - 1
217 Lloyd St, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
506 NC Hwy 17
506 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
107 Sages Ridge Drive
107 Sages Ridge Drive, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
Nice home in single entrance neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with an upstairs bonus room and 2 full baths. Nice fenced in backyard with a play set and large deck. Nice covered front porch. A 10 minute drive to Surf City Pier.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Ridge

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
818 N New River
818 North New River Drive, Surf City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Living like You are on Vacation!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Belvedere Drive
435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Ridge

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
Close to the back gate to Camp LeJeune, MARSOC and New River Air Station. Located in Chadwick Shores, a gated, waterfront community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ bonus room home is available in July.

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Sand Piper Ln
307 Sand Piper Lane, Pender County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
307 Sand Piper Ln Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Townhouse - Superb like new end unit town house on the golf course in Olde Point, Hampstead. Wood burning fireplace, soaring ceilings, skylight, and real hardwood floors.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42 W Bailey Lane
42 West Bailey Lane, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2771 sqft
42 W Bailey Lane Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Large home with BIG yard! - Looking for a large home in the best location in Hampstead? Fenced yard, covered porch and great street appeal.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Justice Farms Dr
209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - *Pets Allowed! (*Please read listing description) - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
260 S Creek Drive
260 South Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
This charming home has 3 beds and 2 baths, and a spacious wooden deck overlooking its large backyard. Once you step into the dining room you are invited into a open kitchen with tall ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
120 Crabshell Lane
120 Crabshell Lane, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful, custom three bedroom home nestled into a quiet neighborhood just a hop, skip, and a jump from Bump's Creek! Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a covered country front porch are just a few of the many

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
308 East Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
217 Peggy'S Trace
217 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
203 N Sea Lily Court
203 North Sea Lily Court, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
All real brick low country home in stunning waterfront neighborhood of Pecan Grove.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Holly Ridge, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holly Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

