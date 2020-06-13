Apartment List
/
NC
/
graham
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Graham, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$813
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$861
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Belle Ct
208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Graham, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Graham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Graham 2 BedroomsGraham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGraham 3 BedroomsGraham Apartments with Balcony
Graham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGraham Apartments with ParkingGraham Apartments with PoolGraham Cheap Places
Graham Dog Friendly ApartmentsGraham Luxury PlacesGraham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC
Asheboro, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
High Point UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill