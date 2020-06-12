Apartment List
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Graham, NC

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
974 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
306 North Ireland Street - 308
306 North Ireland Street, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
780 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED stylish 2 bedroom home in Burlington. Updates include fresh paint throughout, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchen cabinets with marble-look tops, remodeled bathroom and updated lighting throughout entire home.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
432 Homestead St Apt D
432 Homestead Drive, Gibsonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 432-D Homestead Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249: 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with updated eat-in kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpet. Beautiful laminate wood look flooring on main level.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

