2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Graham, NC
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
974 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
