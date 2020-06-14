Apartment List
/
MS
/
southaven
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southaven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Southaven
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Southaven
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8783 Lezlarken Lane
8783 Lezlarken Lane, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6283 Darwood Drive
6283 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch At Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6321 Darwood Drive
6321 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
727 Crescent Ave.
727 Crescent Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1286 sqft
Very Nice Home in Whitehaven - This is a three bedroom one and a half bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a large living room with a great sized kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6708 Jessie Hoyt
6708 Jesse Hays Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2360 sqft
Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
4453 Sumners Wells Rd.
4453 Sumners Wells Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Rehabbed Duplex at Tchulahoma & E. Shelby Dr.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
5118 Caroline Dr
5118 Caroline Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1180 sqft
Simple Living! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom that comes with hardwood floors, tiles, new paint, washer and dryer hook-ups, and carport for 1 car.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3382 Castleman St.
3382 Castleman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1391 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3238 Kenland Drive
3238 Kenland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
3238 Kenland Dr. - Turn key ready + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home - Charming 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads into the large living room area with lovely hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Red Oaks
1 Unit Available
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Southaven
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$898
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Hill
4 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
City Guide for Southaven, MS

"All the houses were the same; no mansions, no slums, no country clubs. All the families were middle class, and they were producing children at a steady pace." - John Grisham on early Southaven

Don't bother agonizing over why they called this city Southaven when it's located in the northern part of Mississippi. Okay, in case you can't sleep over this misnomer, we're letting you in on the secret it's located south of Whitehaven, Tennessee; thus, the name. Misnomer aside, the city got its start as a planned suburb to serve the wiles of its glitzy neighbor, Memphis. Joke's on them since this little burb has grown to become the third largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 48,000. And before you go thinking it took a century before this suburb got to where it is now, think again. The change happened much more quickly than that - think years. Now think: if it only took around 20 years for Southaven to triple its population and double its land area, what do you think is in store for this still growing, vibrant city? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Southaven, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southaven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Southaven 2 BedroomsSouthaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthaven 3 BedroomsSouthaven Apartments with Balcony
Southaven Apartments with GarageSouthaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthaven Apartments with Parking
Southaven Apartments with PoolSouthaven Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthaven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College