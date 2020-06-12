/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Fox Meadows
10 Units Available
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$912
1160 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Kirby Woods
66 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
953 sqft
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
22 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1332 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Central Gardens
4 Units Available
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Hickory Hill
192 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Hickory Hill
7 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Main
21 Units Available
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
