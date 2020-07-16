Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:48 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pearl renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Albermarle CV
209 Albermarle Avenue, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
209 Albermarle CV Available 08/07/20 Two Bed, One Bath Home For Rent in Pearl - This great property will be available in early August for new tenants! It is two bedrooms, one bathroom, and is in a great location.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
32 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 07:29 AM
5 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 07:15 AM
12 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 05:45 AM
4 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$961
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:20 AM
4 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,288
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 AM
5 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,189
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4319 Dunn St
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1518 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1177 Druid Hill Dr
1177 Druid Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1256 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Hardwood floors Ceramic tile kitchen floor Granite tile countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
632 CHICKASAW AVE
632 Chickasaw Avenue, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This eye catching home is in a great location in a quiet part of Fondren! Close to UMMC, Restaurants, shops, and grocery stores anything you need is only a quick trip away. Inside you'll see the stunning original hardwood floors and 10 ft ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 2

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 Poplar Boulevard
1202 Poplar Boulevard, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
Belhaven house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Yep, everyone gets their own bathroom. Copy and paste this link in your browser for an immersing experience: https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3034 Oxford Avenue
3034 Oxford Ave, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
1502 sqft
If you're familiar with Oxford Ave. then you know that this won't last long. This is a great street, and a neighborhood filled with fun activity. This one (unlike most of the other duplexes on the street) has a screened in porch on the front.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Hummingbird Cv
202 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
202 Hummingbird Cv Available 06/05/20 Barnett Bend home for rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend available for rent. This home has laminate wood floors in living and kitchen with an open floor plan! Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Gardenview Drive
103 Gardenview Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1734 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Oak Drive
102 Oak Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1420 Kimwood Dr - 1
1420 Kimwood Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Beautifully renovated 4/2 in the heart of Jackson.

1 of 18

Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
5161 RIDGEWOOD RD
5161 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in NE Jackson New cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and updated hardware.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 09:46 PM
1 Unit Available
4018 REDWING AVE
4018 Redwing Ave, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
Charming Fondren cottage with high ceilings and wood floors. No carpet. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer furnished. Detached building for studio/workshop. Owner will sell for $169,000.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
344 Cameron St
344 Cameron Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1099 sqft
Nicely appointed three bedroom one bath single-family home, all new wood flooring and tile in the bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 PEACHTREE ST
1319 Peachtree Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Adorable house in the heart of Historic Belhaven. Close to downtown, the medical corridor, local colleges and the new Belhaven Town Center! All wood floors throughout- no carpet. Built-ins, large closets and updated bathrooms. Off street parking.
City Guide for Pearl, MS

Abnormal city center: Unlike most cities and towns in Mississippi, Pearl doesn't have a town square. Instead, the old high school has been developed to house the Police Department, the city courts and city hall.

Sitting just to the southeast of Jackson (the state capital), Pearl is the 13th-largest community in Mississippi with about 25,000 residents. Given its proximity to the largest city in the state, real estate prices in Pearl are some of the highest in the state, although they certainly don't compare with prices for other higher-earning states. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pearl, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pearl renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

