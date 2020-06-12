/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Flowood
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
716 Whippoorwill Dr Available 07/06/20 2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 Barnett Bend Circle Available 07/06/20 Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1300 monthly with a security deposit of $1300.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
206 HUMMINGBIRD CV
206 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Barnett Bend of Brandon! HUGE living area with fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Dining combo that opens up to the spacious kitchen with refrigerator, and lots of counter/cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
41 NORTHTOWN RD
41 Northtown Road, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Great location in NE Jackson. Upstairs, 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer dryer hookups and wood burning fireplace. Small fenced backyard and small attached storage room. Yard care provided. Rent$875, tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
202 Hummingbird Cv
202 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
202 Hummingbird Cv Available 06/05/20 Barnett Bend home for rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend available for rent. This home has laminate wood floors in living and kitchen with an open floor plan! Visit our website at www.trihelm.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
759 Charles Street
759 Charles Street, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
759 Charles St. Pearl MS - Recently renovated! This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath can be yours today! Apply now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5328285)
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202.
Results within 5 miles of Flowood
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
29 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
