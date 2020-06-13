Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,010
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Edgewater Branch Dr
505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1297 sqft
505 Edgewater Branch Drive, Brandon, MS - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brandon MS is ready to be yours! The kitchen offers beautilul white cabinets with lost of storage and counter space, built in microwave and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
204 CROSSCREEK DR
204 Crosscreek Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Literally like brand new... fresh paint and new flooring throughout! 2 car attached garage, private patio, fully fenced back yard that backs up to a tree line for even more privacy... this one won't last long.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
206 HUMMINGBIRD CV
206 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Barnett Bend of Brandon! HUGE living area with fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Dining combo that opens up to the spacious kitchen with refrigerator, and lots of counter/cabinet space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
102 Oak Drive
102 Oak Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
23 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
27 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
City Guide for Brandon, MS

Home to a former Miss America, a magician, and a Medal of the Honor recipient, Brandon, Mississippi, has a little of everything.

As the seat of Rankin County and a hotbed of fascinating history, Brandon, Mississippi's population of over 21,000 has its hands full here. The city's provides a balanced mixture of educational spots like the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and allows for the appreciation of nature. How do you, as a prospective resident, go about finding studio apartments or even condos for rent? Is there any way to simplify the search? Here's what you need to know about relocating to Brandon. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brandon, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brandon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

