44 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS with balcony

Home to a former Miss America, a magician, and a Medal of the Honor recipient, Brandon, Mississippi, has a little of everything.

As the seat of Rankin County and a hotbed of fascinating history, Brandon, Mississippi's population of over 21,000 has its hands full here. The city's provides a balanced mixture of educational spots like the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and allows for the appreciation of nature. How do you, as a prospective resident, go about finding studio apartments or even condos for rent? Is there any way to simplify the search? Here's what you need to know about relocating to Brandon. See more