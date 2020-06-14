Apartment List
MO
/
nixa
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nixa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
10 Units Available
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Glen Oaks
1004 Glen Oaks Dr, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very close to Matthews Elementary! Open Floorplan! Huge yard with mature trees and privacy fence. More photos coming soon. Please see detailed description below.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D
4131 South Glenn Avenue, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom town home available now! Completely remodeled! - Very nice Town homes in Wilson Creek Subdivision - 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1005 N Misouri Dr.
1005 N Missouri Dr, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
1005 N Misouri Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Duplex in Ozark MO Available July ! - This duplex features open floor plan with spray foam insulation between units for sound reduction. Laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
1331 East Sammy Lane
1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Brentwood
9 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$580
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Springfield
2 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
609 S Grant
609 South Grant Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$995
1444 sqft
- 609 S.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Phelps
1 Unit Available
1121 S Roanoke Ave
1121 South Roanoke Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available NOW! - Available now! This fabulous, craftsman style Phelps Grove beauty is remodeled and ready to rent! 4 beds, 3 baths, and a STUNNING kitchen! Some of the great features include original hardwood flooring throughout, a beautiful deck,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Phelps
1 Unit Available
1347 S. Pennsylvania
1347 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1450 sqft
PRE LEASING - Walking distance to MSU!! Hardwood flooring. video walk-through: https://youtu.be/2OPJlGFKO_k (RLNE5268557)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Walnut Street
1 Unit Available
1335 E Cherry
1335 East Cherry Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Home with Beauty, Character and Great LOCATION to MSU--4 bed 2 bath!! - Home with Beauty, Character and Great LOCATION to MSU--4 bed 2 bath!! This 4 bed 2 bath home 3 living rooms, totally remodeled to new, 1 block to Missouri State University and

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
317 S. South Avenue Unit 201
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Br, 2 Ba, Loft Condo In Historic Downtown - This Luxurious, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1575 sqft Loft Condo is located on the 2nd floor of the Historic 1880 Build Building located in the heart of Historic Downtown Springfield.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Primrose
1 Unit Available
2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr.
2035 East Shady Glen Circle, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
4 BR 2.5 BA Primrose Market Place Area - South East Location - This 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 Living Areas, 2790 sq ft, Split Level Home in Crestview Estates is located just behind Primrose Market Place.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Elm
1138 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1138 E. Elm Available 07/15/20 4/BR House Steps Away From MSU Campus! - Charming 4/Br, 1.5/Bath house is on Elm street, close to MSU and Downtown Springfield.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nixa, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nixa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

