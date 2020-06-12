/
2 bedroom apartments
57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D
4131 South Glenn Avenue, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom town home available now! Completely remodeled! - Very nice Town homes in Wilson Creek Subdivision - 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms.
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Downtown Springfield
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Downtown Springfield
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,