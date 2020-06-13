10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Muskegon, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Arbor Crossings Apartments
834 S Sheridan Dr, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1165 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Crossings, your new home in Muskegon, MI. Our friendly atmosphere and spacious apartment homes are the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle. Residents choose Arbor Crossings for its prime location and serene setting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nims
1 Unit Available
853 W Grand Ave
853 West Grand Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
853 W Grand Ave, Muskegon - This 3 bedroom home is close to downtown and right around the corner from the cute village of Lakeside. Less than 10 minutes from Peer Marquette beach. It is also in walking distance from Muskegon Catholic Central.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1085 Adams Ave
1085 Adams Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! - Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! This home offers fresh paint and laminate flooring throughout both levels. Eat in kitchen with access to the mudroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Campbell Field
1 Unit Available
1046 Windsor Ave
1046 Windsor Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rent to Own Home - RENT TO OWN this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Muskegon's Campbell Field Neighborhood! For a 3D tour, follow this link: https://my.matterport.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nelson
1 Unit Available
409 Houston Avenue
409 Houston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1182 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon - Spacious three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon with full unfinished basement, off-street parking and enclosed porch.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Angell
1 Unit Available
749 Evanston Ave
749 Evanston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$575
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the first block East of Getty. It has a separate living room and dining room. The large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space. This home has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Muskegon

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2221 Reynolds St
2221 Reynolds Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1323 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Recently updated three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, one stall garage NOT INCLUDED.
Results within 5 miles of Muskegon

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Amsterdam
25 Amsterdam Avenue, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1030 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights with detached garage, large corner lot, unfinished basement, and enclosed front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Muskegon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
17763 148th Avenue
17763 148th Avenue, Ottawa County, MI
Email Susan@SusanKazmaTeam.com or call 616-262-0704. Lease Paradise at Spring Lake! This luxurious 6 bedroom, 4 bath estates on Petty's Bayou is a dream home.

June 2020 Muskegon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Muskegon Rent Report. Muskegon rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muskegon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Muskegon rents increased slightly over the past month

Muskegon rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Muskegon stand at $564 for a one-bedroom apartment and $750 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Muskegon's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muskegon, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Muskegon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Muskegon, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muskegon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muskegon's median two-bedroom rent of $750 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Muskegon.
    • While Muskegon's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muskegon than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Muskegon.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

