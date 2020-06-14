Apartment List
91 Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI with hardwood floors

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
Results within 1 mile of Inkster

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Inkster
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cody-Rouge
1 Unit Available
13788 W Outer Dr
13788 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow located South of Plymouth and East of Telegraph. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, dining room, spacious interior, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
8051 Westwood St
8051 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$765
861 sqft
Carpet throughout, 3 bedroom 1 bath. Click below to apply today! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
8300 LOCHDALE Street
8300 Lochdale Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH. HARDWOOD FLOORS & VINYL WINDOWNS. MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE, 1.5 MONTH DEPOSIT, NO PETS, VERIFICATOIN OF EMPLOYMENT & CREDIT IS A MUST.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Inkster, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Inkster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

