Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Portland, ME with balcony

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07pm
East End
1 Unit Available
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Portland
1 Unit Available
45 Eastern Promenade
45 Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Deering
1 Unit Available
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Riverton
1 Unit Available
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
South Portland Gardens
11 Units Available
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Results within 10 miles of Portland

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Day Road
63 Day Road, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
961 sqft
63 Day Road Unit B Available 06/15/20 Gorham Townhouse with a yard! - Don't miss this townhouse style duplex located off Day Road in Gorham. This duplex is two bedrooms and one and half bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers all utilities, washer/ dryer and garage with remote open access. Unit is up one flight of stairs the unit is Located directly above the garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer and garage. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Portland, ME

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

