2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Market, MD
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Results within 5 miles of New Market
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
Results within 10 miles of New Market
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1070 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
975 sqft
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Overlook
502 Leahy Court Unit D
502 Leahy Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Ground Level Condo Painted, New Carpet & Ready 2 GO - Ground level unit freshly painted and new carpet and padding. Split bedroom floor plan with dining area and large family room. Center kitchen overlooking the family and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
26004 BRIGADIER PLACE
26004 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
978 sqft
Great 2 bed/2 bath condo. Updated kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been renovated and feature custom tile showers as well as updated vanities and lights. Large bedrooms & living area.
1 Unit Available
12828 CLARKSBURG SQUARE RD #202
12828 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
Pristine condition! Enjoy open concept living in this Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo on the 2nd floor with Private Balcony offering panoramic views of the community. New floor and Paint within the last year.
1 Unit Available
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
1 Unit Available
25901 RIDGE MANOR DRIVE
25901 Ridge Manor Drive, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1198 sqft
Ridgeview Condos in scenic Damascus. 1st floor condo with private patio backing to green space and woods. Large living room, separate dining room & breakfast bar. Open and bright floor plan with lots of sunlight. Full size W&D in unit.
1 Unit Available
1109 JOUSTING WAY
1109 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
WONDERFUL 62+ COMMUNITY RENTAL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TURNBERRY/WILDWOOD PARK. ENJOY A COMFORTABLE SENIOR LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BA HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE, PORCH AND BACK PATIO. NO MOWING/SHOVELING. CLOSE TO SENIOR CENTER AND LIBRARY.
