/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3713 Buckingham Road
3713 Buckingham Road, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial style detached home with plenty of yard space and garage parking. Located minutes from 695 and Reisterstown Road Plaza, Social Security, District Court and MTA. Suburban like community close to city like amenities.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6909 ALTER STREET
6909 Alter Street, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1658 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with new kitchen featuring gorgeous granite, stainless steel appliances, designer flooring throughout. Easy one floor living with open concept floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Lochearn
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
950 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Reisterstown Station
17 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8240 Kings Crown Rd
8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6053 GWYNN OAK
6053 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
This home needs work! Home inspection on file for review. Only rehab financing or cash or hard money loans. Being sold AS-IS. See today!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:17pm
Glen
1 Unit Available
Bancroft Court
6420 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1300; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1325.00; IMRID24029
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3441 BARKLEY WOODS ROAD
3441 Barkley Woods Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse strategically located close to 695 Exit 18. Easy access to everything including the bus stop. Wall to wall carpet and all the amenities you need including storage shed. Looking for applicants that make at least 3.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
52 WEDGE WAY
52 Wedge Way, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2266 sqft
Previous NVHomes Andrew Carnegie Model Townhome For Rent! Professionally decorated at Suburban Greene community, LUX 2-Car GAR End TH in Pikesville w/amazing golf course views, w/upgrades of 10 ft-3 level Ext, Formal DIN RM, Great RM FP, HW Stairs,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Glen
1 Unit Available
6502 HOPETON AVE
6502 Hopeton Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1384 sqft
Available immediately, this wonderful porch front brick home is close to shopping and public transportation. You will enjoy the fenced tree studded yard and a lovely plantings. Offer features include a back porch and somewhat private yard.
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
11 IRVING PLACE
11 Irving Place, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1139 sqft
Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Lochearn
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Similar Pages
Lochearn 1 BedroomsLochearn 2 BedroomsLochearn 3 BedroomsLochearn Apartments with BalconyLochearn Apartments with Garage
Lochearn Apartments with GymLochearn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLochearn Apartments with ParkingLochearn Apartments with PoolLochearn Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MD