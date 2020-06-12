/
2 bedroom apartments
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD
15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
1 Unit Available
4019 Essex Road
4019 Essex Road, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
/ 2br - 1200ft2 - The Feel Of Country Living Right In The City (Pikesville,Md) Essex Rd 2BR / 1Ba 1200ft2 available Oct 1st Contact.
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
53 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
35 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
883 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
9 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
15 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Glen
2 Units Available
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
Glen
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
1 Unit Available
6412 Windsor Mill Road, 1st Floor Ss, #2
6412 Windsor Mill Road, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - fully renovated - granite and stainless kitchen 4-Plex
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Hanlon Longwood
4 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1094 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1045 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
