2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Havre de Grace
11 Units Available
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
167 Bloomsbury Avenue
167 Bloomsbury Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Havre de Grace, MD - This property offers fresh paint and new floors throughout, large bedrooms, sun room, patio, one car garage, and huge fenced in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Main Street District
1 Unit Available
324 N Union Avenue
324 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Downtown Havre de Grace 2BR 1BA - Downtown Havre de Grace newly-renovated second floor apartment. Two Bedrooms, plus a living room where you can see the water. Be right in the middle of the action during First Fridays.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
720 ONTARIO STREET
720 Ontario Street, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2427 sqft
This is a Ground Floor Apartment. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Gorgeous Kithcen, Nice yard, quiet street. Minimum 620 Credit score, required for all adults. NO SMOKERS.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bulle Rock
1 Unit Available
203 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
203 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1585 sqft
Enjoy Fabulous Lifestyle at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. Enjoy the use of pools,steam rm,& Amenities Galore. Rent includes Condo/HOA Fee paid by landlord, Water & Trash. Beautiful M/suite w/sitting rm & walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Havre de Grace
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Aberdeen
36 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
$
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Aberdeen
8 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 South Main Street Unit# 2
19 South Main Street, Port Deposit, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom Apartment in Port Deposit. - This property offer a large eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, large living room , two large bedrooms, water/sewer and trash included in rent. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680467)
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
63 KROUSE COURT
63 Krouse Court, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW CARPET AND PAINT! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
143 Allendale Ave
143 Allendale Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Large Single family home in Aberdeen!!! - Up for rent we have a large single family home in Aberdeen with some nice updates. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet 2.
Results within 10 miles of Havre de Grace
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Riverside
16 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1079 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Riverside
7 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
71 SHADY BEACH ROAD W
71 West Shady Beach Road, Cecil County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
600 sqft
Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
805 LONG BAR HARBOR ROAD
805 Long Bar Harbor Road, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2193 sqft
Long Bar Harbor... 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Rent includes heat, A/C, trash, water and sewer,lawn mowing. Separate Unit is on upper level of main house. Extra electric baseboard heat in larger bedroom not included in rent.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
