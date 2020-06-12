/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
527 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #816
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1085 sqft
Awesome 2BD/2BA on the 8th Floor - Very nicely upgraded and updated condo with Hardwood and Granite, meticulous attention to the kitchens and bathroom renovations, balcony, close to Silver Spring, NIH, FDA, U of MD, DC - Community features designer
1 Unit Available
11404 CHERRY HILL ROAD #303
11404 Cherry Hill Road, Calverton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great Looking 2BR/1FB Top Floor Condo unit. Remodeled top floor condo with large balcony, kitchen/bath, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, beautiful ceramic tile thru out.
Verified
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
$
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Verified
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
7 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
$
14 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified
3 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
7 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1005 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
Verified
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
1611 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
1611 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Silver Spring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Open plan with living and dining off kitchen. Beautifully done subway tile kitchen backsplash and modern bathroom fixtures.
Verified
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
$
5 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Verified
Chillum
30 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified
$
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
$
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Verified
$
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
