2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
145 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD
13 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
7 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1005 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
3 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
12 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1020 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
116 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1194 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
13 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
13 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
986 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
24 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
12 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
15 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
