2 bed 2 bath apartments
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Annapolis Neck, MD
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
17 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1284 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
17 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
6 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1055 sqft
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
10 Muir Woods Court
10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A
790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area.
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
20 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
20 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
1 Unit Available
2900 SHIPMASTER WAY
2900 Shipmaster Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1027 sqft
This is it!!! Wonderful rental condo in a 55+ community!!! Beautifully updated, second floor condo! 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath, with liv rm/din rm combo and generously-sized balcony. Kitchen has updated appliances with ample table space.
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.
1 Unit Available
2161 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT
2161 Scotts Crossing Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Incredible Second Floor Unit w/ Electric Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, MBR is spacious w/ large closet, second BR has dual access bathroom. Bright and Spacious and centrally located to Annapolis, A.A. Medical Center, Annapolis Mall.
1 Unit Available
501 MARION QUIMBY DR #A-1
501 Marion Quimby Dr, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor Kent Island condominium in the Thompson Creek Condo community features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, a second bedroom and full hallway bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck and storage
