/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
88 Accessible Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Haywardville
1 Unit Available
157 Franklin St
157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
845 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER.
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Walnut Hill
11 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,603
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,065
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Similar Pages
Stoneham 1 BedroomsStoneham 2 BedroomsStoneham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStoneham Accessible Apartments
Stoneham Apartments with BalconyStoneham Apartments with GymStoneham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStoneham Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MA