/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 PM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677770)
Results within 1 mile of Brockton
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.
Results within 5 miles of Brockton
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Weymouth
24 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1152 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downtown Randolph
1 Unit Available
8 Regina Road
8 Regina Road, Randolph, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated two level, 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom located on a dead end street. This property offers you the convenience of location while being in a quiet neighborhood. This is one of few apartments that will offer both comfort and convenience.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
41 Shaw Road
41 Shaw Road, Bridgewater, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom apartment located near Bridgewater State University. Stackable laundry in unit. Townhouse style apartment.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
Downtown Randolph
1 Unit Available
20 Maple Street
20 Maple Street, Randolph, MA
Maple Street Apt #2, Randolph, MA 02368 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/30/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Upstairs 2 floor, 4 bedroom apartment.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
East Weymouth
37 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1408 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1030 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Arthur St
30 Arthur St, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517 3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Houghes Neck
1 Unit Available
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
309 Broad St
309 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Available immediately! Wonderful opportunity to rent in Weymouth. This three bedroom ranch has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, newer appliances and an updated bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
26 Dysart St.
26 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment unit located near the heart of Quincy Center. 3 tandem included parking. Water included in rent. Includes master bathroom and. Lots of sunlight and hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Brockton 2 BedroomsBrockton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrockton 3 BedroomsBrockton Accessible ApartmentsBrockton Apartments with Balcony
Brockton Apartments with GarageBrockton Apartments with GymBrockton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrockton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrockton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MA