2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Acton, MA
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
8 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1186 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 08:54 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5927185)
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Keyes Rd
100 Keyes Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1271 sqft
This sun-drenched condo in the heart of one of New England's most beloved walkable villages was recently renovated with granite counters, upscale cabinetry and appliances, and hardwood or stone floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1230 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
24 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
29 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1513 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
15 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
20 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
14 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
869 sqft
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
