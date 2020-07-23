Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Acton, MA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Acton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
29 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1212 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
$
17 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
52 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
18 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1186 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
929 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:25 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1177 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1649 sqft
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Keyes Rd
100 Keyes Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1271 sqft
This sun-drenched condo in the heart of one of New England's most beloved walkable villages was recently renovated with granite counters, upscale cabinetry and appliances, and hardwood or stone floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
15 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
7 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1230 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
930 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
875 sqft
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
35 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1100 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1069 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1215 sqft
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1669 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1329 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
869 sqft
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Acton, MA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Acton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Acton offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Acton. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

