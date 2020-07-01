Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Granger, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Granger renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Last updated June 30 at 06:53pm
14 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated June 26 at 04:24am
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1402 E Washington St
1402 East Washington Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3184 sqft
1402 E Washington St Available 07/31/20 Mid Century Beauty Located Just Minutes from Notre Dame and DT South Bend - Located just minutes from the University of Notre Dame, this Mid Century home has a lot to offer with tons of natural light from all

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Washington
609 West Washington Street
609 West Washington Street, South Bend, IN
Studio
$695
315 sqft
All units in this revitalized 1890s Italianate home, have brand new kitchens featuring quartz countertops, new cabinetry, new high-end flooring in baths, kitchens and other areas, refinished original hardwood floors where possible, restored original
Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
510 South 3rd Street
510 South 3rd Street, Niles, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this newly updated one bedroom apartment! You pay electric, $35/mo flat fee for water/sewer/trash and any other optional utilities (such as cable or internet). Get into a great place of your own without breaking your budget.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
LaSalle Park
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Tipton Area
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Granger, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Granger renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

