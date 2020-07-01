/
3 bedroom apartments
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granger, IN
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.
Results within 1 mile of Granger
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
1 Unit Available
51800 Wembley Drive
51800 Wembley Drive, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Granger
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
22 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
14 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,
1 Unit Available
1402 E Washington St
1402 East Washington Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3184 sqft
1402 E Washington St Available 07/31/20 Mid Century Beauty Located Just Minutes from Notre Dame and DT South Bend - Located just minutes from the University of Notre Dame, this Mid Century home has a lot to offer with tons of natural light from all
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
419 Abbey St. Available 07/10/20 Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully
Results within 10 miles of Granger
8 Units Available
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
1 Unit Available
West Central
518 S. 8th Street
518 8th St, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Possible 4 BR close to downtown Elkhart - (RLNE5823464)