2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granger, IN
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Results within 1 mile of Granger
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$980
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1056 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of Granger
6 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$820
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
20 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$785
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
14 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.
1 Unit Available
Hayden
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 07/03/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital.
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY CLEAN, all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY CLEAN-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED***Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off
1 Unit Available
1731 Oak St- E
1731 Oak St, Niles, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
625 sqft
Included heat, water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric! Due to major remodeling and upgrades in 2006-2009, there is a nice individual personality to the appearance of each apartment.
1 Unit Available
West Washington
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.
Results within 10 miles of Granger
16 Units Available
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$739
941 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
8 Units Available
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
1 Unit Available
Northside
722 E Simonton St
722 East Simonton Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
$100 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT - Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Elkhart! - Love Chip and Joanna Gaines? Then you will love this renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has a touch of their inspiration complete with barn door and accent details
1 Unit Available
Historic Roosevelt
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.
1 Unit Available
Historic Roosevelt
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.
1 Unit Available
Rum Village
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.