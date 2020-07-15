Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2823 Cronin Dr
2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682 Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield.

1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.

1 Unit Available
Near South
2065 S Fifth Street
2065 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
2065 S Fifth Street - Property Id: 304100 A great American four square home updated kitchen and bath Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304100 Property Id 304100 (RLNE5871324)

1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.
1 Unit Available
Chatham
108 Eagle Ridge Drive - 1
108 Eagle Ridge Dr, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This absolutely gorgeous three bedroom two bath townhouse is everything you need and it's move in ready! Fenced in yard, front loading washer and dryer included in rent, attached one car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stainless steel
1 Unit Available
465 W Quail Roost Ct
465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman.

1 Unit Available
Chatham
129 WINTERGREEN
129 Wintergreen Dr, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
UPDATED 2 BED 1 BATH UNIT WITH PRIVATE DECK. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS AND OPTIONAL WASHER AND DRYER. 8 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

1 Unit Available
Chatham
8 Circle Drive
8 Circle Drive, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
This 100% udpated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome can be yours. This unit is completed updated from floor to ceiling, and features large bedrooms, living room, and eat in kitchen. 2 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

1 Unit Available
Chatham
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 Unit Available
703 County Highway 45 - 12
703 North Main Street, Loami, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Are you looking for a new place to call home in New Berlin school district? Connor Properties has exactly what you're looking for! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with w/d hookup, all electric units, and shared patio/yard in Loami is perfect

1 Unit Available
211 N Lincoln St Apt 5
211 N Lincoln St, Athens, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning apartment is an incredible opportunity you will not want to miss. Just sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Springfield, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

