18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
19 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
Old Aristocracy Hill
41 Units Available
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrison Park
1 Unit Available
305 Thames River Rd
305 Thames River Road, Springfield, IL
4-Bed, 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 293192 4-bed, 3-bath single-family home on West-side Springfield.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2802 Findley Dr
2802 Findley Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269 Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bunn Park
1 Unit Available
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2656 S. 8th St.
2656 South 8th Street, Springfield, IL
Cute 4 Bedroom house in Harvard Park Neighborhood!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - Come see this cozy little home, Section 8 friendly, large room along with a bonus room. This is a Must See!! Cute kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Oak Ridge
1 Unit Available
1228 North Patton Street
1228 North Patton Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1059 sqft
Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Youngston / Holiday Hills
1 Unit Available
85 Marchelle Avenue
85 Marchelle Ave, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home w/large living room & kitchen located in Youngston Hills subdivision. Walk-in shower in master bath. Close to hospitals, shopping, & restaurants.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Vinegar Hill
1 Unit Available
509 W. Allen
509 West Allen Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Recently Remodeled! Fresh paint! New flooring! - This is a 3BR 2 BA house that has been recently updated. New flooring has been installed in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, bathroom downstairs, laundry room, hallway and bedroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Historic West Side
1 Unit Available
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 S 16th
2801 South 16th Street, Sangamon County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly Listed - 3 bedroom 1 bath on large corner lot. Quiet neighborhood lots of Extras. (RLNE5483228)

Last updated May 13 at 11:54am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
465 W Quail Roost Ct
465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
339 Pintail Drive
339 Pintail Drive, Sherman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1540 sqft
Beautiful, Brand-new Duplex at 339 Pintail in Sherman, IL - This gorgeous duplex was just built in the fall of 2017.

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Springfield rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $724 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Springfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Springfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $724 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Springfield.
    • While rents in Springfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

