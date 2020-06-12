Apartment List
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Trevi Gardens
6 Units Available
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
Old Aristocracy Hill
41 Units Available
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
2 Bed House Section 8 Only!! - Two bed 1 bath house with large yard, washer / dryer hook ups, hard floors, lots of storage, and more. (RLNE5698231)

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4035 Oakbrook Ct
4035 Oakbrook Court, Sangamon County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
West-side duplex with huge fenced-in backyard - Property Id: 211179 Nice 2-bed, 2-bath, West-side duplex in a great neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
814 DEERFIELD
814 Deerfield Rd, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upper level unit located in a quiet neighborhood. Shared garage with lower level tenant. Washer/Dryer hookups. 2 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
405 E MULBERRY – 7
405 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. FEATURES 2 CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND PRIVATE PATIO. 12 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Drive
42 Circle Drive, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This townhome won't last long! Updated from floor to ceiling - you'll love calling this place home! The main floor features a large living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and a full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Springfield rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $724 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Springfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Springfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $724 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Springfield.
    • While rents in Springfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

