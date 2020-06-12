Apartment List
/
IL
/
rockford
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 20
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 130732 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130732 Property Id 130732 (RLNE5790774)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Dont PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
914 14 Crain
914 14th Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
774 sqft
Noteworthy two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living area, separate dining room, large bedrooms, awesome closet space, hardwood flooring throughout,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Jackson Oaks
1 Unit Available
1331 Crosby Street # 6
1331 Crosby Street, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
We have a nice large home with wood floor and beautiful wood trim throughout. . We are rehabbing it and getting it ready to rent for June 22nd We do accept sec 8. Please contact Ray at 779-770-9474 or Brian 815-298-4059 to set up a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
1006 Ridge Avenue # 7
1006 Ridge Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
Move in ready. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 story. Updated kitchen with tile floor, newer cabinets and counter tops. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Remodeled bath with tile tub surround and floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North End Square
1 Unit Available
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 8
1901 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
We have beautiful 1 bedroom apartments with heat included, coin operated laundry and storage in the basement. Beautiful granite counter tops. Off street parking. We are asking $600 a month plus deposit Sec 8 WELCOME.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Church School
1 Unit Available
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
2309 9th Ave
2309 9th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Ethnic Village
1 Unit Available
805 Cunningham - 1
805 Cunningham St, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
100 Guard
100 Guard Street, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5149 sqft
Secluded, scenic, and private wooded setting in a gated neighborhood. Circular drive. Over 5000 SF of living space including a 2nd floor in-law suite. Up-dated kitchen, main floor laundry, huge and spacious rooms, family room with fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2202 Farris Ct
2202 Farris Court, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1460 sqft
3 bedroom home on cul de sac - Trilevel home with 3 bedrooms. hardwood floors, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and movable island. kitchen, open floor plan and large yard. Extra toilet in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Rockford

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Rockford

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
825 Stonegate Drive
825 Stonegate Drive, Boone County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
6000 sqft
Belvidere, Illinois Lease Purchase NOT FOR RENT - Property Id: 172300 Lease Purchase terms available regardless of credit Priced below market value at Only $525k Down payment and monthly payment required This home offers 5 bdrm, and 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rockford, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rockford 2 BedroomsRockford 3 BedroomsRockford Apartments with Garage
Rockford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockford Apartments with Parking
Rockford Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIAurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILFitchburg, WIDeKalb, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILNorth Aurora, IL
West Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILVerona, WIYorkville, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILCarpentersville, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, IL
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WIMcHenry, ILSycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILBartlett, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILHampshire, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College