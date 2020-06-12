20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3904 Tallwood Ave.
3904 Tallwood Avenue, Rockford, IL
- (RLNE5698870)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Dont PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miracle Mile
1 Unit Available
130 S. Highland Ave.
130 South Highland Avenue, Rockford, IL
- (RLNE5224301)

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Jackson Oaks
1 Unit Available
1331 Crosby Street # 6
1331 Crosby Street, Rockford, IL
We have a nice large home with wood floor and beautiful wood trim throughout. . We are rehabbing it and getting it ready to rent for June 22nd We do accept sec 8. Please contact Ray at 779-770-9474 or Brian 815-298-4059 to set up a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1102 Grant Avenue # 16
1102 Grant Avenue, Rockford, IL
Classic 2-story near downtown Rockford & river district. 3+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Complete renovation includes roof, siding, windows, kitchen, baths & new furnace. 3 BR up could be 1st floor master for 4th bedroom. Full unfinished basement. .

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
1006 Ridge Avenue # 7
1006 Ridge Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
Move in ready. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 story. Updated kitchen with tile floor, newer cabinets and counter tops. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Remodeled bath with tile tub surround and floor.

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
2309 9th Ave
2309 9th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished .

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Ethnic Village
1 Unit Available
805 Cunningham - 1
805 Cunningham St, Rockford, IL
We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2403 School Street
2403 School Street, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1364 sqft
There's plenty of room for a couple of kids in this Colonial 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Rockford.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
100 Guard
100 Guard Street, Rockford, IL
Secluded, scenic, and private wooded setting in a gated neighborhood. Circular drive. Over 5000 SF of living space including a 2nd floor in-law suite. Up-dated kitchen, main floor laundry, huge and spacious rooms, family room with fireplace.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2202 Farris Ct
2202 Farris Court, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1460 sqft
3 bedroom home on cul de sac - Trilevel home with 3 bedrooms. hardwood floors, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and movable island. kitchen, open floor plan and large yard. Extra toilet in basement.

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1616 6th
1616 6th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
Best rental for the money out there. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2.5 car over sized garage. Full Basement $800. Newer kitchen, new stove and hood. Refrigerator. All hard surface flooring throughout. Fresh paint. 2 porches front and back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
1 Unit Available
2032 Valley Road
2032 Valley Road, Winnebago County, IL
- (RLNE4884843)

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Martin Shorewood
1 Unit Available
5403 East Drive # 6
5403 East Drive, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful house right across from the Rock river near Martin park in Loves Park. It a 3 bedroom 1bath . It also has a 1 car garage. We are asking $1000 rent and deposit with a $25 application fee.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
1 Unit Available
2040 Hillside Dr
2040 Hillside Drive, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5690413)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1427 Ogilby
1427 Ogilby Road, Winnebago County, IL
- (RLNE5438424)

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1131 Prestwick
1131 Prestwick Pkwy, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2551 sqft
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom all brick ranch! Completely finished basement with rec room and bar ready for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Stonegate Drive
825 Stonegate Drive, Boone County, IL
Belvidere, Illinois Lease Purchase NOT FOR RENT - Property Id: 172300 Lease Purchase terms available regardless of credit Priced below market value at Only $525k Down payment and monthly payment required This home offers 5 bdrm, and 4.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8532 Suffolk Dr
8532 Suffolk Drive, Winnebago County, IL
- (RLNE3359370)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2635 East 6th Street
2635 East 6th Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1980 sqft
Outstanding 3 bedroom with beautifully finished basement (possible 4th bedroom). Inviting living room w/vaulted ceiling that opens to the family room with fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and center island.

Rockford rents held steady over the past month

Rockford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rockford stand at $622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. Rockford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rockford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Rockford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rockford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rockford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rockford's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rockford.
    • While Rockford's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rockford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rockford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

