Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:22 PM

21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2918 Grinnell Court 13
2918 Grinnell Court, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Unit 13 Available 07/01/20 2918 Grinnell Court - Property Id: 300131 Pretty, well maintained grounds. Remodeled townhouse - repainted, new floors, carpet, kitchen and baths. Includes a detached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 20
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 130732 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130732 Property Id 130732 (RLNE5790774)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolling Green
1 Unit Available
2904 20
2904 20th Ave, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139519 Large two bedroom Breakfast bar dining room plenty of cabinet, storage and closet space large walk in closet onsite fitness room underground parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1511 8th ave
1511 8th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
- (RLNE5554309)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End Square
1 Unit Available
2004 Huffman Blvd
2004 Huffman Boulevard, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE4793930)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4610 Yale
4610 Yale Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
- (RLNE3762235)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
914 14 Crain
914 14th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
774 sqft
Noteworthy two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living area, separate dining room, large bedrooms, awesome closet space, hardwood flooring throughout,

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Church School
1 Unit Available
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 19

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
4651 Governors Dr 7
4651 Governors Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Updated Spacious apt southeast Rockford w/garage - Property Id: 183223 Updated 2 bedroom with large living room and kitchen. Includes DISHWASHER! No gas bill, only electric. Good job with sufficient income necessary to apply.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1646 5th Avenue - 2
1646 5th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Upper Level in process of being remodeled - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 3 season room, and with off street parking. Nice entry way in an old Victorian home. Near Swedish American Hospital. Beautiful entry staircase. Lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Rockford

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7640 North Cherryvale Blvd 103
7640 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Unit 103 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apts - Property Id: 300126 Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7632 North Cherryvale Blvd 203
7632 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Unit 203 Available 07/10/20 Cherryvale East Apartments - Property Id: 287534 Perfect location to live & get to work. Country setting tucked away in a pretty wooded area with a courtyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1349 Willard
1349 Willard Avenue, Winnebago County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
650 sqft
Small two bedroom home with large yard - This is cute place to call home. Bright and cheery home with large yard and updated kitchen and bath. It is small but clean an eat. Fresh and clean. New carpet and paint. Basement for storage. (RLNE3655159)
Results within 10 miles of Rockford

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
- (RLNE5304189)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
9464 Romeldale Lane
9464 Romeldale Lane, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1316 sqft
Duplex Unit Home Duplex unit home

June 2020 Rockford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rockford Rent Report. Rockford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rockford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rockford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rockford Rent Report. Rockford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rockford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rockford rents held steady over the past month

Rockford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rockford stand at $622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. Rockford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rockford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Rockford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rockford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rockford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rockford's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rockford.
    • While Rockford's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rockford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rockford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

