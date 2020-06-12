/
2 bedroom apartments
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
23706 CHICAGO Street
23706 Chicago Street, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
JUST REDONE, 2 BED ROOM, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND NEW APPLIANCES. NO PETS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND CLOSE TO THE PARK DISTRICT POOL AND PARK. QUIET STREET, AVAILABLE NOW.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
24204 WALNUT Circle
24204 Walnut Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1627 sqft
Impeccable townhome with fresh paint and new carpeting! Nice and open floor plan. Staircase with oak railings. The kitchen has 42" cabinets and is fully applianced. Two-story family room. Dining room with sliding glass doors to concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Ashwood Park
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4110 Pond Willow Road
4110 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4110 Pond Willow Road in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4224 Pond WIllow Road
4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4135 Pond Willow Court
4135 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Ashwood Park
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
South East Villages
55 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Highpoint Apartments
15 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1141 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4444 Timber Ridge Court
4444 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4442 Timber Ridge Ct.
4442 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
