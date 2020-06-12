/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
40 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
5100 W 96th St
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1169 sqft
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building.
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Mount Greenwood
3 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6508 S Claremont Ave 4E
6508 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
Spacious Affordable 2 Bedroom! Near Warren Park! - Property Id: 285285 - Hardwood Floors - Washer/Dryer In- Unit - Central Air - Exposed Brick - Balcony - Queen Sized Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms - Gated Entry - Permit Parking - No Utilities
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
8204 S Whipple Street
8204 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
NICE ASHBURN SF HOME - Nice 2bed/2bath single family home in Ashburn. Hard wood floors on first floor. Open kitchen. Amazing bathroom. Large yard with 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5782991)
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Lawn
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
9 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Hyde Park
5 Units Available
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
940 sqft
Great location close to schools and Nichols Park. Units offer residents bathtub, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry.
Hyde Park
6 Units Available
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
796 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a courtyard, clubhouse, and laundry center. Close to Nichols Park. Easy access to I-90 and I-94.
Hyde Park
2 Units Available
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
921 sqft
Close to the University of Chicago and Washington Park. Each pet-friendly apartment features hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. Convenient on-site laundry center.
Grand Boulevard
1 Unit Available
112 E 50th St UNIT 2W
112 East 50th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment - This is a cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, beautiful solid hardwood floors, carpet in both bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating/air. Walking distance to the lovely Washing Park.
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.
Lower West Side
1 Unit Available
1645 West 17th Street
1645 West 17th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in Pilsen. Close to transportation. Updated kitchen & bath, hardwood floors. Pet friendly. Contact us to schedule a showing.
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1150 West Roosevelt Road
1150 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1116 sqft
RARE CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE AMAZING CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE! BEAUTIFUL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5322 S Indiana BS
5322 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
5322 S Indiana #BS - Property Id: 78722 Newly renovated and designed by award winning Steele Consulting Group. All luxury features and finishes.
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7400 S. Stoney Island Ave 205
7400 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Exclusive 2bd/2Ba Condo - Property Id: 240019 Feel the warmth of luxury that you deserve.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
3522 S State Street
3522 South State Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1340 sqft
Park Boulevard - Property Id: 55238 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo - 1,320-1,340 sq. ft.
