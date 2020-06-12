/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.
639 Virginia Road
639 Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
Newly rehabbed 2-bed unit available for immediate occupancy with lN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Enjoy the natural light, cathedral ceilings and a private MASTER BATH. Never worry about anyone above you! Gorgeous new flooring, vanities, & fresh paint.
217 Uteg Street
217 Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
891 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR END UNIT CONDO. MOVE IN READY, NEWER LAMINATE FLOOR, NEWER DUAL SLIDER DOOR AND MORE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. SLIDER OPENS TO PRIVATE DECK AND TREE-LINED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER.
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.
Northstar
122 Polaris Drive
122 Polaris Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1389 sqft
Wonderful, well maintained Townhome! Great end-unit with attached garage. Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Dining Room with Slider leading to Patio and Yard. Eat-in Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and Corrian counters.
1351 Cunat Court
1351 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
880 sqft
Spic and span! Great 2BR, 2 full bath 2nd floor condo with a handy garage! Ready to move in. All appliances included. Brand new stainless stove and fridge. Brand new carpet and paint! Great condition and best price around.Agent owned.
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
Verified
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.
9210 Country Club Road
9210 Country Club Road, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Here is a chance to rent a "cabin in the woods"! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home situated in a very private setting. Dining room, kitchen, and a large living room with a fireplace. Full basement and an attached garage.
531 Leah Lane
531 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second-floor unit. New updates throughout the unit, with a balcony. This unit comes with all appliances including a washer/dryer. Let's not forget about the 1 car garage!
Spring Lake Farms South
540 WEDGEWOOD Circle
540 Wedgewood Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
PRISTINE 2 STORY DUPLEX ACROSS FROM SERENE POND! FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT. NEUTRAL DECOR. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE, AND WALK IN CLOSET. NATURE TRAIL IN REAR OF HOME, POND ADJACENT.
Verified
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
$
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...
26332 North IL Route 59
26332 Illinois Highway 59, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY OFFERED IN THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SECLUSION ON BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL HOUSE SITS WAY OFF THE ROAD IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING INCLUDES USE OF POND & ACREAGE.
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.
