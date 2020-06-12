/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID
975 E Covey Run Ct
975 East Covey Run Court, Eagle, ID
975 E Covey Run Ct Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rental Home, Coming Soon, in Eagle! - Come enjoy one of Eagles most desirable subs. Brookwood is a beautiful subdivision with a community pool right down the street. This home has beautiful curb appeal.
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.
1024 S Eagle Rock Place
1024 South Eagle Rock Place, Eagle, ID
Immaculate and updated single level in Eagle! - Amazing home in the heart of Eagle. Immaculate and updated single level in private cul-de-sac.
2621 E Windrose Street
2621 East Windrose Street, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
2621 E Windrose Street Available 07/15/20 Updated Single Level Home in Eagle! - Enjoy this single level split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Echohawk Estate in Eagle! Walking into this home you are greeted with beautiful natural
255 Wooddale Ave
255 South Wooddale Avenue, Eagle, ID
Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace.
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.
1230 East Lone River Drive
1230 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1594 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
709 South Lone Brook Ave
709 South Lone Brook Way, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1730 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
1270 East Lone River Drive
1270 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1605 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
1250 East Lone River Drive
1250 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1605 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101
827 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center.
167 North Sevenoaks Avenue
167 N Sevenoaks Ave, Eagle, ID
Beautiful, brand new home in Cedarfield Subdivision! Open concept living area with tons of natural light! Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and island.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Northwest Boise City
8481 W Casa Grande Ct.
8481 West Casa Grande Court, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1312 sqft
Beautiful Boise Home - Great views nestled near foothills. Granite countertops, pergo flooring, Covered back patio. Closeto the greenbelt, shopping, and Boise River. At the end of a cul-de-sac. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831161)
6911 W Tobi Dr
6911 West Tobi Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
IMMACULATE CHARMER IN CONVENIENT NW BOISE - Property Id: 286924 IMMACULATE BUNGALOW CHARMER IN CONVENIENT NW BOISE LOCATION - Enjoy living in this charming bungalow tucked away on a quiet culdesac in a desireable NW Boise development.
Northeast Meridian
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,
619 North Sevenoaks Avenue
619 N Sevenoaks Ave, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 sqft
Wonderful new construction in Eagle nestled near the foothills, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an additional bonus room upstairs. 3 car garage, great open floor plan with large kitchen, upgraded appliances and finishes.
Northeast Meridian
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.
Northwest Boise City
9595 West Arnold Road
9595 West Arnold Road, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the beautiful Boise foothills. Step out your door and enjoy the nearby public park (less than 200 feet away!) or take a short walk and have access to Boise's many hiking trails in the gorgeous foothills.
Northwest Boise City
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.