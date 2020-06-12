/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:20 AM
58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grimes, IA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Grimes
12 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Grimes
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grimes
820 SW Prescott Ln, Grimes, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1402 sqft
Redwood Grimes is where you'll find the single-story rental apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Grimes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
944 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Grimes
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
15 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$691
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1001 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
8 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$931
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Washington Heights Apartments in West Des Moines, Iowa! With our spacious apartments, variety of floorplans and oversized balconies and patios, The Club at Washington Heights makes the perfect large oasis for you.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Live life fully. Live life 360. Meet one of West Des Moines' newest apartment communities — 360 at Jordan West — located next to Jordan Creek Town Center. Here, you can live, work and play in a community tailored to you.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1445 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
947 sqft
You new apartment home at Boulder Ridge features an open floor plan with the Living Room being extremely spacious and transitions into a large Dining Room.
Similar Pages
Grimes 1 BedroomsGrimes 2 BedroomsGrimes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrimes 3 BedroomsGrimes Apartments with Balcony
Grimes Apartments with GarageGrimes Apartments with GymGrimes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrimes Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrimes Apartments with Parking