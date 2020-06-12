/
3 bedroom apartments
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pupukea, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-780 Kamehameha Highway
59-780 Kamehameha Highway, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
912 sqft
Great location across from Three Tables Beach & around the corner from Waimea Bay & a short walk to Sharks Cove & Foodland. Still under renovation, older style plantation home.
Results within 1 mile of Pupukea
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Pupukea
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
56-109 Huehu Place
56-109 Huehu Place, Kahuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bdm 1 Ba Duplex with 1 parking - Kahuku - Available 5/1/20 but no showings until after 4/21/20.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
Results within 10 miles of Pupukea
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Wahiawa
11 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A
67-239 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
648 sqft
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
54-124 Kealalani Pl.
54-124 Kealalani Place, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1104 sqft
Hauula-Single Family Home Fully Renovated | 3-bed, 2-bath w/ a large yard available for RENT today! - Escape away today into the scenic views and atmosphere of Oahu's one-of-a-kind North Shore.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-942 KAMAKAHALA STREET
66-942 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Spacious Single Level Waialua Duplex - This unit is located in the Paalaakai subdivision and features many spacious living spaces and a full size kitchen and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
54-136 Puuowaa Street
54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St. Hauula, HI 96717 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed. Rent: $2600 per month Security Deposit: $2600 Application Fee: $30 per adult Square feet: Approx. 1104 sq. ft. on a 11,250 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-221 Kiapoko Street
67-221 Kiapoko Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
768 sqft
North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251 Lehua Street
251 Lehua Street, Wahiawa, HI
Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-939 Kamakahala Street
66-939 Kamakahala Street, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Recently renovated single level home in Paalakai. Features a corner lot with large yard and carport and driveway with lots of parking. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-169 Kuoha Street
67-169 Kuoha Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1496 sqft
Fully furnished single family home in Waialua. Upgraded executive kitchen. Landscaped yard provides private and peaceful garden setting. Recreation items available for use, including surfboards. PV panels assist with electricity cost for tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
66-045 Waialua Beach Road
66-045 Waialua Beach Rd, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Nice,spacious renovated plantation style house. Features include; Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, ceiling fans & partially fenced large yard with carport. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-247 Kukea Circle
67-247 Kukea Circle, Waialua, HI
Recently renovated spacious home with 2 living rooms on large lot. House is $2500 per month and a separate studio cottage on the property available for $1400. Property is gated and shared. Total of 4 bedroom 2 baths on the entire property.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
1693 Hoolulu Road
1693 Hoolulu Road, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1138 sqft
Located in the cool and quiet neighborhood of Wahiawa Hts. 2 blocks above Leilehua High School. Corner lot and surrounded by with very spacious yard. Nearby Bus Line. Yard service and maintenance included. Text Nelson L.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Highway, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
962 sqft
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
55-518 Moana Street
55-518 Moana Street, Laie, HI
JUST REMODELED rental home in Laie, right down from the college! Super spacious, all new appliances, paint, windows, vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanities! Very cool and comfortable.
