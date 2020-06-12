/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pupukea, HI
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
59-362 Makana Road
59-362 Makana Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ...
Results within 1 mile of Pupukea
North Shore
1 Unit Available
61-275 Kamehameha Highway - Downstairs
61-275 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Home Holders LLC is proud to announce our fabulous North Shore ocean front, long term, rental opportunity walking distance to Waimea beach! The house sits on a 5690 square foot lot with driveway parking for 4 vehicles.
Results within 10 miles of Pupukea
Verified
Wahiawa
11 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
444 Iliwai Drive
444 Iliwai Drive, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors.
Koolauloa
1 Unit Available
55-279 Kamehameha Hwy
55-279 Hawaii Highway 83, Laie, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Oceanfront Cottage w/Panoramic Views, Yard, & Private Beach Access. Waipuna - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203
68-025 Apuhihi St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
519 sqft
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 Available 07/01/20 2br/1ba Apartment on the North Shore (HIPPM) - Tenant occupied, available 07/01/2020! Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-024 Laau Paina Place
68-024 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
670 sqft
Wonderful cul-d-sac on the North Shore-Mokuleia...private beach access...great for fishing, diving,watersports! Located very close to the Polo field and Dillingham Ranch. This rental is a small 2/1 half of a duplex.
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
1830 Wilikina Drive
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
954 sqft
Recently renovated kitchen with new corian counters, cherry cabinets, new paint, and tiled throughout the unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with 1 parking stall, located across from Schofield Barracks and close to shopping and restaurants.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-355 Kikou Street
68-355 Kikou Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
4406 sqft
Incredible 2 acre Bali-Style estate just steps to a beautiful white sand beach. Located just 5 miles west of the Historic Haleiwa town with all its shops and restaurants. Perfect for a family looking for seclusion on the North Shore.
