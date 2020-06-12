/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kihei, HI
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.
Results within 1 mile of Kihei
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3150 Wailea Alanui Dr 3004
3150 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1438 sqft
Spacious Wailea Condo with Ocean View - Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. Ocean view from your Lanai / Living room. This home comes fully furnished and turn-key ready just bring your suitcase and sunscreen..
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
726 sqft
This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.
Results within 5 miles of Kihei
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11
155 Wailea Ike Pl, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1148 sqft
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201
3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
949 sqft
WAILEA FAIRWAY VILLAS...one of Wailea's most sought after areas. Located close to Wailea's favorite restaurants and popular golf courses. This beautiful furnished second floor unit looks over a golf course lined with ocean views.
Results within 10 miles of Kihei
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
64 Kunihi Lane #322
64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. Two parking stalls.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1030 Eha Street #23-203
1030 Eha St, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months. A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Kapi Lane #8-102 - 1
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.