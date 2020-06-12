/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Porterdale, GA
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Porterdale
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
973 sqft
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
2130 Fieldstone View Court Southeast
2130 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Now! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd! Roomy floor plan with the each bathroom accessible
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in ASAP!! **SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY** Download it from http://jzapparentalproperties.com/apply Beautiful two bedroom cottage with a built in laundry closet and covered front porch.
107 Horseshoe Springs Ct
107 Horseshoe Springs Court, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Roommate and/or small family wanted: ATTENTION PLEASE: THIS IS A ROOMMATE WANTED AD ONLY.
Results within 10 miles of Porterdale
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1223 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1156 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
3451 Southgate Trail Southeast
3451 Southgate Trail Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
The current tenant will be moving out on May 30, so we will take a couple of weeks to refresh the unit with a brand new fireplace, a new bathroom vanity, new paint, and all stainless steel appliances.
