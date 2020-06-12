/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perry, GA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
108 Brown Thrasher Lane
108 Brown Thrasher Ln, Perry, GA
108 Brown Thrasher Lane Available 07/10/20 108 Brown Thrasher - Great 4 BR 2.5 bath home for rent in highly desirable Veterans school district! Granite, engineered hard wood floors, coffered ceilings, formal dining room, large island in kitchen.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1211 Sunset Avenue
1211 Sunset Avenue, Perry, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1402 sqft
Charming home located next to historic downtown Perry, GA. 3 Bedrooms and a Bonus Room, 1.5 baths, updated fixtures, new paint, and a remodeled kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Perry
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
173 Harner Road
173 Harner Road, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2872 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Home - (RLNE5834391)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
307 Grayton
307 Grayton Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhome conveniently located just down the parkway from Publix in Perry. Decorated with the latest home trends, these Townhomes offer three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living area with waterproof LVP flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
116 Hollow Wood
116 Hollow Wood Way, Houston County, GA
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
329 Arena
329 Arena Road, Houston County, GA
Gorgeous open home with spacious bedrooms. Custom plantation shutters, private screened porch, new concrete patio, high ceilings, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Quiet surroundings, convenient to Perry and Kathleen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
210 Addison
210 Addison Lane, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA in move-in ready condition. Almost 1200 sq. ft. floor plan includes living room, spacious eat-in kitchen area, and separate laundry room. Exterior features include a covered rear patio and 2 outbuildings for additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
401 Grand Avenue
401 Grand Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1249 sqft
Great Family Home in Bonaire - This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
319 Rose Hill Dr
319 Rose Hill Drive, Warner Robins, GA
319 Rose Hill Dr Available 08/10/20 319 Rose Hill Dr. - Beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bath brick home. Eat In kitchen and also separate dining room. Master bedroom has a sitting area, master bath has large garden tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
308 Falls Drive
308 Falls Dr, Warner Robins, GA
308 Falls Drive Available 07/06/20 2 Year Old Home 308 Falls Dr. - This Beauty has lots to offer from full kitchen with all electric appliances, granite counter tops,breakfast bar plus eating area plus Formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
100 Brooke Ct
100 Brooke Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1677 sqft
100 Brook Ct. - Home on quite cul-de-sac with large privacy fenced backyard. Home is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath and features volume ceilings, large bedrooms,beautiful master suite with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Tinted front windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
315 South Charity Lane
315 S Charity Ln, Warner Robins, GA
315 South Charity Lane Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom home! - 4 bed/2 bath home in great area, close to Feagin Mill Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
222 Worthington
222 Worthington Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Precious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 1200 SqFt in great school district! Centrally Located with large privacy fenced yard! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
205 Strawbridge
205 Strawbridge Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1279 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 bath in great school district. Front porch, back porch with covered patio. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, RAFB. Don't miss this one! This home is occupied will be providing virtual tour to show.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
100 Piedmont Lane
100 Piedmont Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Precious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in Bonaire! Open and spacious downstairs living areas with all bedrooms upstairs. Convenient to Robins AFB, schools, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
247 Leisure Lake Drive
247 Leisure Lake Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
247 Leisure Lake-Enjoy this View while Sitting in Your Screened in Porch - Water Front Property ! ! Enjoy the view of the lake from your screened in porch. Master suite also has a great view.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
105 Grayfox Crossing
105 Gray Fox Xing, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1651 sqft
105 Gray Fox Crossing - BEAUTIFUL home with lots of amenities! This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and there is a nice screened in porch in the back. Move-In ready! No Pets. (RLNE2315416)
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
100 Ledford
100 Ledford Way, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1446 sqft
Adorable 3BD/2B Home!!! Family neighborhood w/Hilltop Elementary down the street. Interior features vaulted ceilings, darkwood floors, large laundry room, carpet in bedrooms & ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
513 Maplewood Dr.
513 Maplewood Drive, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1302 sqft
Spacious Condominium in Bonaire - Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an extra half bath downstairs. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Features a large master suite, spacious living room, and a kitchen full of cabinets.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
113 Saint Brendands
113 St Brenands Drive, Warner Robins, GA
Very Nice 4BD/2B Home located in Aspen Woods and Veterans High School Zone. The Home has a Great Kitchen with new SS Appliances & Granite Countertops, New LVP Flooring & Carpet, New Paint. The backyard has a Privacy Fence, Patio and Outbuilding.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
306 Jasmine
306 Jasmine Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
Nice family home. This home has a split floor plan and bonus room upstairs over the garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and eat in kitchen. The living room is spacious and has fireplace.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
100 Candy
100 Candy Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1182 sqft
Precious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 1182 SqFt in great school district! Corner Lot on cul-de-sac street with large privacy fenced yard! No Carpet! All laminate and tile floors throughout! Kitchen features refrigerator, stove,dishwasher, microwave