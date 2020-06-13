Apartment List
/
GA
/
oakwood
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3426 Hope Road
3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1692 sqft
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2604 sqft
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9180 Horseshoe Bend
9180 Horseshoe Bend, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bath cottage home; minutes to Lake Lanier; Less than 1 mile to Vanns Tavern State Park.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
120 North Ave
120 North Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1369 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of the city. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, sunroom and nice patio. Just off Green Street, close to Brenau, Northeast GA Medical Center, Downtown Gainesville and shopping. No pets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
300 Forrest Ave
300 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio Apartment in the heart of Gainesville.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3638 Lodgehaven Drive
3638 Lodgehaven Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Enjoy your time on the lake in this immaculate well maintained lake chalet while you protect your floating assest in the large double slip, covered, party deck dock in deep water. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
258 Forrest Ave
258 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
254 Forrest Ave
254 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

1 of 40

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace. Two to three bedrooms on main and huge master suite upstairs. Double garage.
Results within 10 miles of Oakwood
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
26 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
63 Units Available
The Mill at New Holland
1000 New Holland Way, Hall County, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1226 sqft
The Mill at New Holland offers one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent with a stunning array of interior features and community amenities. We invite you to indulge in timeless yet modern design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oakwood, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oakwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Oakwood 1 BedroomsOakwood 2 BedroomsOakwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakwood 3 Bedrooms
Oakwood Apartments with BalconyOakwood Apartments with GarageOakwood Apartments with GymOakwood Apartments with Parking
Oakwood Apartments with PoolOakwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GA
Jasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lanier Technical CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University