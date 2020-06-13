Apartment List
/
GA
/
dawsonville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,754
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Pearl Chambers Ct
52 Pearl Chambers Ct, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 126170 Awesome 2 bedroom/2.5bath townhome near downtown Dawsonville. Fresh paint inside, brand new flooring on main floor & all baths. New 5 burner SS range. Plenty of cabinets & counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
277 Pearl Chambers
277 Pearl Chambers Drive, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1442 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in popular Maple St. Family room w/ fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, sunny kitchen w/ custom features. Large owner's suite plus 2 guests rooms upstairs. Patio overlooks large level bkyd.
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2120 Ben Higgins Rd
2120 Ben Higgins Road, Lumpkin County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brookstone Townhomes - Property Id: 287379 Brand new townhomes in a well established neighborhood 55 and up community 1 level- no steps $1,375 per month Hardwood floors throughout Private backyard with covered porch 2 bedrooms

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
451 Frank Christian Road
451 Frank Christian Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch home with wonderful front yard and well maintained. Hardwood Flooring, stainless appliances, two living rooms/family rooms and walk in closet in master. 6.5 miles to downtown Dahlonega. Total Electric. No pets.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5825 Mountain Top Place
5825 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
946 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Cumming, GA is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 946sqft! Charming curb appeal boasting beautiful

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7384 Odyssey Ct
7384 Oydssey Court, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath modular home. Located on large lot, and has 2 decks. New Cabinets in the kitchen and has been repainted. Call for Appointment!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5449 Hwy 52 W
5449 Georgia Sr 52, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
4 bedroom brick home with 1 full bath. Carport and nice yard. NO pets

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
5360 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3900 sqft
Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5795 Mountain Top Place
5795 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1320 sqft
Welcome to this well maintained home in a quiet subdivision in Mountain Ridge.Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Eat inkitchen with Island and view to cozy family room with fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4370 Sunflower Circle
4370 Sunflower Cir, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2476 sqft
Brand New Home in West Forsyth High School cluster. Bedroom on the main level with full bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Loft / Den in the upper floor can be used as media room or play area. Large level backyard. Rocking chair porch.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
571 Gold Ridge Road
571 Gold Ridge Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
NO PETS!! Ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted and all laminate hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with two car garage. Kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace. Nice deck off master bedroom.

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
75 Etowah West Drive
75 Etowah West Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1890 sqft
Great rental for relaxing & entertaining! This beautiful home is located on the Etowah River. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Master on main, hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Large covered area for cars or campers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dawsonville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dawsonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Dawsonville 3 BedroomsDawsonville Apartments with BalconyDawsonville Apartments with Garage
Dawsonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDawsonville Apartments with ParkingDawsonville Apartments with Pool
Dawsonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDawsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATucker, GAJasper, GAWinder, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAGresham Park, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College