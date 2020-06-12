/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
27 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
3501 Funston Circle
3501 Funston Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6411 Borasco Drive
6411 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
Two bed/two bath condo with great lake views. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Living/dining combo with sliders to the balcony. Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, hospital and I-95! Absolutely no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Heritage Isle 55+ Community. Immaculate, Fourth floor unit. Move in Ready. Rent includes Water, Cable and Internet. The Ashbury Floor Plan. Fully Furnished. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Eat in Kitchen features Breakfast Bar and all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
6436 Klein Lane
6436 Klein Lane, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1407 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH THAT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND CARED FOR. ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1387 HAMPTON PARK LANE
1387 Hampton Park Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Hampton Park Townhomes in Suntree, A Gated Community - This home has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 full baths in each room and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Tile in the living areas, carpeted stairs, and bedrooms. 2 full baths in both bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
506 Steeplechase Lane
506 Steeplechase Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Desirable Hampton Park, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, townhouse is located in a gated community with community pool and gym. Unit features neutral decor with white kitchen and laminate flooring on 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1766 Sophias Drive
1766 Sophias Drive, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Come see this split plan 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo in the heart of Viera. Entertain guests in the light and bright open floor plan with laminate floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
314 Steeplechase Lane
314 Steeplechase Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet gated subdivision in the Viera Suntree area, this town home offers convenience to shopping, dining and A-rated schools.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Viera West
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1060 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
Cocoa North
291 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
