2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 AM
118 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.
Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1621 4th Court
1621 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
275 14th Place
275 14th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rental Available for OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON! Great water front Rental in Rock Ridge. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment either by car or by boat.
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2195 43rd Avenue
2195 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LARGE2 Bedroom 2Bath 2 Car Garage in Golf Acres Subdivision. Plenty of old Florida charm.Large.This 2 bedroom is 1576 square feet. Hurry!Won't last.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Pine Ave
2300 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
LOVELY GOLF FRONT HOME - LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE FROM LIVING AREA & KITCHEN. (RLNE4538559)
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1606 Segovia Circle
1606 Segovia Circle, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Built 2019! 2 BR with Den (could be 3rd BR) / 2 BA, New Appliances, Quiet Impact Glass throughout, Volume Ceilings, Double Walk-In Closets in Master BR, NEST Programmable Thermostat, Laundry Room with New Maytag Washer and Dryer, New Window Shades.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
835 18th Street
835 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Available now this 55+ unfurnished 2/2 Second floor Condo located in popular Villa Mar. It is a perfect condo to enjoy the pool this Summer! Located in the heart of the City of Vero Beach, and close to all shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1901 Indian River Boulevard
1901 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please.
