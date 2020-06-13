/
accessible apartments
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in The Villages, FL
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1674 OSPREY AVENUE
1674 Osprey Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa for ONLY 3850 plus tax for a whole months stay. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1547 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2143 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.
Results within 1 mile of The Villages
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Results within 5 miles of The Villages
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Kilgore St
403 Kilgore Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$500
672 sqft
403 Kilgore St Available 08/10/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 403 KILGORE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $500/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, affordable monthly
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Terry St.
408 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
408 Terry St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Orange St.
413 Orange Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
769 sqft
413 Orange St. Available 07/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 413 ORANGE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $700/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Just refreshed this home for you.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
